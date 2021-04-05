WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Market is open for pre-orders at https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store. Free delivery is also available for high-risk customers.
This week the market’s ordering hours are extended until Thursday at 10 p.m.
Spring is here and the market still has a few West River Seed packets available.
Pre-order fish and seafood for pick up on Saturday, April 10.
Get your hearty green fix here with spinach or our winter veggie staples — sunflower, pea shoot, and/or sunflower microgreens — and as always a truly outstanding selection of local food (prep foods, pastured meats, milk, cheeses, and baked goods) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, fish and seafood, and more.
The featured product this week is Sichuan Chili Oil from Blank Slate Kitchen. Tantalizingly tingly, complex, nuanced, exquisitely balanced, and of course spicy! Blank Slate Kitchen’s Sichuan Chili Oil is infused with a dozen spices and aromatics as well as two types of ground chilis and freshly ground Sichuan peppercorns.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store.
Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning cafe to support the community. If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay it Forward program.