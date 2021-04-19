WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Market is now open for pre-orders at https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store. They also offer free delivery for high-risk customers. This week the market’s ordering hours are extended until Thursday at 2 p.m.
Spring is here and they still have a few West River Seed packets available. You can also pre-order fish and seafood for pick up on Saturday, April 24.
Get your hearty green fix here with spinach or our winter veggie staples — sunflower, pea shoot, and/or sunflower microgreens ... and as always a truly outstanding selection of local food (prep foods, pastured meats, milk, cheeses, and baked goods) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, fish and seafood, and more.
The featured product is Allergy relief (herbal formulas in organic alcohol, 2 fluid oz.) with nettles and solidago. This preventative, curative, and immune-boosting remedy is made by Forest Garden Farm, a small-scale medicinal herb farm specializing in woodland and native herbs. All plants are ecologically grown or wild-crafted on/or near their farm in Williamsville. They use organic solvents in all our medicines.
The featured vendor is Albert’s Delicious Sodas. The artisanal sodas are made weekly with real, locally sourced fruits, herbs, and spices. They are sweetened with either organic cane sugar, local honey, or their very own maple syrup. They carbonate with yeast to give these works of art a continuous burst of effervescent bubbles. The sodas are brewed and bottled at the West River Community Project’s commercial kitchen. Try this week’s Maple Creme, Turmeric Ginger Lime, Blueberry, and Current Black Raspberry. Get cash back for returning bottles.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and the Saturday morning cafe to support the community.
If you need help paying for your order OR if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay it Forward Program.