WEST TOWNSHEND — The online West River Community Market is now open for weekly pre-orders. Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, January 15, 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, January 16, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have an outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. Since March, $3,960 of food assistance has been requested by our neighbors. Let’s keep this program going!
New to the market this week: eggs, spinach, chorizo, and hot Italian sausage. Check out all our new bulk items: semisweet chocolate chips, cans of artichoke hearts, dry beans (kidney, black bean, and spilt peas), chicken bouillon, and dry pasta.
Our featured vendor this week is West River Seeds in West Townshend. West River Seeds focuses on adapting vegetables, herbs, and cut-flowers to the climate of the West River Watershed, located in southern Vermont. All of their seed is open-pollinated allowing for a diverse population of plants that can adapt to our changing climate. They strive to bring adaptable, hardy, productive plants to local growers.
Our featured item is Bread from the Earth’s Cranberry Chocolate Chunk Rye Cookies, full of poppy seeds and cranberries, with the subtle depth of rye.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer a free delivery for high-risk customers.