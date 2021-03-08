WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River Community online market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, eggs, microgreens, milk, cheeses, maple syrup, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
Don’t forget to order your local seeds for spring planting before our stock runs out. West River Seeds focuses on adapting vegetables, herbs, and cut-flowers to the climate of the West River Watershed of southern Vermont.
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order OR if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program. Let’s keep this program going!
Our seafood and fish pre-orders are back. Pre-order from a local, woman-owned small business, Fancy Pants Sea Things, for pick up on Saturday, March 13, at https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/collections/fancy-pants-sea-things.
A market staple is Vermont Shepherd Invierno Cheese in Westminster. Yesenia grew up milking cows on her dad’s farm in the Dominican Republic. David grew up tending his dad’s sheep in Vermont. Together, they make a mixed milk cheese called “Invierno.” The sheep milk comes from David and Yesenia’s sheep, who are famous for the Vermont Shepherd cheese their milk produces. The cow’s milk comes from a small dairy farm just down the road. Invierno (or “winter” in Spanish) is a soft to semi-hard natural rind cheese, aged 5-6 months. Invierno is a versatile cheese with a rich, butter and mushroom flavor. It melts well and it’s delicious with cider, beer, and rich savory red wines. Available in one-eighth wheel, approximately three-quarter pound.
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer free delivery for high-risk customers.