TOWNSHEND — The West River Community Project is hosting a traditional Ukrainian Dinner at the West Townshend Country Store, on Tuesday, April 5, from 5 to 7 p.m.
The menu consists of Golubtsi (buckwheat and cabbage rolls) served with Podiva sauce (tomato, mushrooms and carrots), Syrniki (savory ricotta pancakes) and a tomato and cucumber salad.
There will be a craft sale and a live band. All meals are served on a donation-based model, with the suggested price between $10 and $40. All proceeds will go to directly benefit Ukrainians through Operation Solidarity and Doctors Without Borders.
For more information, contact the West River Community Project at 802-874-4800 or info@westtownshend.org.