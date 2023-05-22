LONDONDERRY — The West River Farmers Market will open for its first day of the season over Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday.
The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry to shop fresh organic produce, eat delicious food made-to-order and enjoy live music by The Poor Cousins.
The farmers market features over 45 vendors selling agricultural products, authentic crafts, fine art, artisan foods and more, all made locally by members of the community.
Visitors should note that dogs are not allowed in the market area unless certified as service animals. If visitors park along Route 11, they should be careful not to block traffic.
The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, through Saturday, Oct. 7. Contact Market Manager Lauren Ingersoll at 802-379-2326 or westriverfarmersmarket@gmail.com with any questions regarding the market.