LONDONDERRY — If you're an artisan or grower, take note. Vendor applications for the 2022 summer season of the West River Farmers Market are now available.
Apply through the market website, at www.westriverfarmersmarket.com/vendor-application by March 1.
Applicants are expected to review the updated 2022 Market Rules & Vendor Agreement before applying. The market accepts applications from vendors who produce agricultural products, prepared foods and/or crafts, and vendors who provide services. All goods sold must be hand-made, grown or produced by the vendor.
Applications can be filled out through the online form, or mailed in as a hard copy to the WRFM P.O. Box. All vendors must be sure to also send in their $25 application fee along with their application. Applications and the $25 fee are due by March 1. All vendors will be notified on April 1 regarding their application acceptance. Details about vendor fees can be found on the website. Any questions regarding the application process can be directed to the market email contact: westriverfarmersmarket@gmail.com.
The West River Farmers Market is open every Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from Memorial Day Weekend to Columbus Day Weekend at the Junction of Route 11 and Route 100 in Londonderry.