WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders. Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, microgreens, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more. Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the store. Stop by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community. This Tuesday in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day we are going to be making the classic dish of corned beef, cabbage, carrots, and potatoes. Each serving will include a nice piece of Irish soda bread.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, check out the Pay-It-Forward program. As of February, more than $4,100 has been requested and $2,130 donated through the program. Due to the increased need in our community, we recognize our limitations as a non-profit and community market, so we are limiting Pay It Forward requests to $200 per month and one weekly Pay It Forward request per family.
Anyone who has been negatively impacted by COVID-19 is welcome to participate in the Pay It Forward program. There are no eligibility requirements and no questions asked. If you would like to “Pay It Forward” and donate to the West River Community Project, add an amount you would like to “Pay It Forward” from the products in the market. Or donate here: https://donorbox.org/westrivercommunitymarket?default_interval=o
Our featured vendor this week is Bread from the Earth. Wood-fired artisan bread, naturally leavened and made with organic ingredients and love in West Townshend. Our feature product is eggs from Alex@Mobhill, one of our core vendors since the beginning. Hens raised on pasture and free-ranged on pasture all year round in South Windham.
We also offer free delivery for high-risk customers.