WEST TOWNSHEND — The West River online community market is now open for weekly pre-orders.
Curbside pick-ups will be on Friday, Feb. 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the West Townshend Country Store.
We have a truly outstanding selection of local food (farm vegetables, milk, cheeses, hummus, baked goods, prepped food, and pastured meats) as well as seeds, local crafts, bulk items, tinctures, soaps, and more.
Check it out: https://west-river-community-market.myshopify.com/
A small display of local products and crafts will also be for sale at the West Townshend Country Store. Stop on by for Tasty Tuesday, Friday night wood-fired pizza, and our Saturday morning cafe to support our community.
If you need help paying for your order or if you’d like to help a neighbor pay for theirs, please check out the Pay-It-Forward Program.
New to the market this week: maple syrup, sourdough biscuit topped chicken pot pie in glass pie dish, sunflower, radish, and peashoots microgreens.
Check out all our new bulk items: chocolate chips, peanut butter, dry beans (kidney, black bean, and spilt peas), chicken bouillon, dry pasta, and more.
It’s almost Valentine’s Day and we have Sister Garden Farm’s Valentine’s Day shortbread cookies with raspberry jam, heart-shaped butter cookies and handmade ceramic hearts from Wren’s Grove, and a Valentine’s throw quilt from Kate’s Creations.
Our featured vendor this week is Kate’s Creations: “Making one of a kind fabric creations for your home and happiness.”
Order before Wednesday at 10 p.m. for Friday or Saturday pickup. We also offer free delivery for high-risk customers.