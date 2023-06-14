SPRINGFIELD — Locals are invited to join the West River Radio Club on its open house field day to get on the air and learn about ham radio on Saturday, June 24.
Beginners and those looking to get into the hobby of amateur radio are welcome to attend and connect with more experienced users.
The West River Radio Club will offer testing opportunities for those who are ready to obtain or upgrade their FCC license at 12:30 p.m. The official gathering will be held from 10 a.m. Saturday through the evening at the home of Rob and Karen Mather at 75 VT Route 10 North Springfield.
Persons wishing to take any exam need to RSVP and bring two pieces of identification, one with a photo, pencils, a calculator (not on your phone), any prior radio license and $15 cash or check.
For more information and/or to RSVP, contact Mary Peterson at 802-258-3921.