TOWNSHEND — The West River Radio Club will offer an FCC licensing and ARRL certification testing session for all levels and upgrades on Saturday, June 26, at 12:30 p.m. at the home of Andy Higgins, 2099 Simpson Brook Road, Townshend. Directional signs will be placed along the way.
Bring two forms of identification (one picture), any prior radio license, a pencil, calculator (not on your phone), and $15 cash or check. Social distancing will be adhered to and we ask you to bring a mask.
All are invited to stay and participate in the 2021 Field Day events. Come work the radios and learn about antennas, contests, and our local club.
RSVP Mary Peterson at vtdoves@gmail.com or 802-258-3921.