TOWNSHEND — Saturday, April 22 is the Drug Enforcement Agency's National Drug Take Back Day and West River Valley Thrives is taking the opportunity to raise awareness about the proper storage and disposal of prescription medications.
West River Valley Thrives is giving communities the opportunity to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft by ridding their homes of expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. The DEA, however, cannot accept liquids, needles or sharps, only pills or patches. Expired or unused Rx pills or patches should be placed in their original bottle or in a disposable bag. Be sure to remove or cover any personal information.
This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that are left in home cabinets are highly susceptible to misuse and abuse. Rates of prescription drug misuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Additionally, simply throwing unused medicines in the trash or flushing them down the toilet risks environmental harm, theft and poses a public health hazard.
Locals can bring medications for disposal to any of the following locations:
- Messenger Valley Pharmacy- 170 Grafton Rd, Townshend
- Brattleboro Police Dept.- 62 Black Mtn Rd #101,
- Brattleboro Memorial Hospital- 17 Belmont Ave,
- Bellows Falls Police Dept.- 170 Rockingham St,
- Wilmington Police Department- 2 E. Main St,
- Dover Police Department- 245 VT 100,
All locations listed have permanent drop boxes located in the agency's lobby, and boxes are available for pill disposal during open lobby hours, no questions asked. These locations may have fluctuating hours, and those interested should call ahead to confirm hours.
Those unable to make it to a physical drop box and would like a postage-paid bag to dispose of an unwanted prescription via mail in a medication-safe envelope should email Elisha Underwood at wrvthrives@gmail.com.