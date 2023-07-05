TOWNSHEND — West River Westies’ 20th Volkswagen Bus campout will reconvene this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Bald Mountain Campground.
The event brings iconic buses in small convoys or individual arrivals to the campground. The current hosts of the event, Eric Caron and Heidi Fischer of Brattleboro, arrive early each year to set up a welcome area for campers. They are easily found with their two Volkswagen buses covered in colorful flowers.
Each summer, the Volkswagen bus campers roll in from around the East Coast, Quebec and beyond. These buses continue to find caretakers that love to travel in them. That is changing in some ways. Many buses are original, but many others are now powered by more modern engines.
“We have seen other changes happening in the VW bus community,” Caron said. “Younger people are adopting the vans and taking pride in keeping them on the road and adventuring. Families are traveling in the buses, showing up here with children of all ages. I’ve also noticed more women piloting the buses solo. It is great to see many young people enjoying the vintage VW buses.”
Grace Cottage Hospital benefits each year from this gathering. Other sponsors from Vermont, like Sam’s Outdoor Outfitters and Greenvest, as well as some vintage VW bus vendors all donate items.
Last year the campout raised $2,000 for Grace Cottage’s new emergency room. This year campers expect to conclude the 20th-anniversary campout with a cumulative donation of over $20,000.
“Sometimes,” continued Caron, “I get really down about our world, wars, loss of hard-won freedoms; I wonder if I should be putting effort into creating an event for fun. And then I remember how important it is to have a world with kindness, music, sharing, and smiles. I remember that this event brings at least a little joy and kindness back to the world.”