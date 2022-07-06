TOWNSHEND — The 19th annual gathering of Volkswagen buses will meet this Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with more than 100 buses and other vintage Volkswagens gathering for a group campout at Bald Mountain Campground.
The buses range from early models built in the 1950s through the early 2000s. VWs and their owners will travel from all over the Northeast, Canada, and even longer distances like New Mexico and Florida. Besides enjoying a group campout, money is raised yearly and donated to support Grace Cottage Hospital, also located in Townshend.
Bald Mountain Campground hosts the West River Westies group, which meets the second weekend in July on the shores of the West River.
The first incarnation of West River Westies (WRW) started in 1994 when Jim Digennaro created an event in North Adams, Mass., called "Transporters by the Tunnel." Ten years later, the event was moved, renamed, and became the West River Westies.
In 2004 the campout moved to Bald Mountain Campground under the care of Nevin and Sue Lescher. Under their leadership, the event began to support nearby Grace Cottage Hospital, a critical access hospital. However, following Nevin's failing health, the campout was hosted in 2018 and 2019 by John Netsel and Kevin Kruger.
In 2019, Netsel and Kruger raised $1,626 for Grace Cottage Family Health & Hospital. West River Westies began donating to Grace Cottage in 2005; since then, as of 2019, West River Westies has raised over $15,000 for the hospital.
"We cherish every gift, as each donation helps us to maintain the highest level of personal and professional care for our patients... What a difference generosity such as this makes to our small, rural hospital and, on behalf of all of the patients that we serve, thank you so very, very much," said Andrea Seaton, vice president at Grace Cottage Hospital.
From 2003 to 2019, the event was a big success. Vans would usually start to arrange themselves around the campground on Wednesday. By Thursday, the distinctive sound of VW bus motors start to be heard. By the end of the day, around 40 buses can be expected in the group area.
"Children will ride bikes around, and people will walk dogs and stop in to say hello. During the day Friday, another 60 or so buses will pull in, and the camping will adjust to fit them. Some folks make little squares with shared awnings. Some park in creative ways that fit around a fire pit; Others have been known to hang a disco ball in the trees. But, by Friday evening, the laughter, singing, and storytelling are in full force," said event organizer Eric Caron.
"On Saturday, the 67 splitty tube bus starts making trips two miles up the dirt road to the covered bridge to drop off tubers for the float down the river. The trip in the bus takes 10 minutes. Depending on conditions, the float back to the campground can take 45 minutes or two hours. Both the tubing and the trip in the bus are always memorable. They always try to see how many people and tubes will fit. I'm told the record is 23 people and tubes. I can verify that 19 made it on my first trip in 2013."
By midday Saturday, the last bus-driving stragglers will arrive, sponsors anticipate.
Participants provide a potluck dinner on Saturday evening, followed by a raffle. They have traditionally provided raffle items, and 100 percent of the proceeds are donated each year to Grace Cottage.
"West River Westies is a VW Bus gathering with a heart. It is also the most laid-back event we know of," said Caron. "Other than the events noted here, and a wild river regatta, that must be experienced to believe, the event is simply people socializing and enjoying the surrounding area. The result is those warm friendships, unexpected adventures and lifetime memories continually prosper.
"The amazing thing is that the event, until now, has not been publicized much," Caron continued. "People knew from coming in the past; they heard about it from other VW bus travelers or saw it mentioned in passing on a Facebook post. Still, people always came. Once experienced, it becomes difficult to imagine not returning."
Typically, 100 buses gather at the event each year. Last year 104 camping groups arrived, 90 of which arrived in a vintage Volkswagen camper. Attendees included 59 Vanagons; 23 Bay windows; 4 Splitties; Three bugs and one Eurovan. Fourteen other parties also attended. Even though COVID-related border closure prevented Canadians from joining the event, 30 new attendees joined the campout.
A growing group of volunteers has also added their talents to the West River Westies team.
Moving forward to 2022 and beyond, West River Westies will remain hosted by Caron and Heidi Fischer.
"Our goal is to maintain the campout spirit essentially unchanged," said Caron. "Our hope is to strengthen the event by attempting to reach more VW bus enthusiasts that might not be aware of the event. We also want to maintain the generous spirit of giving to Grace Cottage hospital. Each year new participants bring joy and magic that adds to the history and traditions of the campout."