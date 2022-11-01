WESTMINSTER — Westminster Cares and town residents recognized the community's 90-plus-year-old citizens during the annual Celebration of Aging held on Sept. 17. The event was held outdoors, on the back lawn of the Institute. Guests of honor, their families and members of the community were in attendance. The weather cooperated for a beautiful, sunny day to honor Westminster's oldest community residents with lunch and a presentation.
The ceremony included a presentation by Pete Harrison, vice president, addressing each of the honored guests. Interesting family history, places they've lived, companies they've worked for and stories about their lives in the community were presented. This year, the audience got to hear each guest of honor's favorite song.
Westminster currently has 10 residents who are 90 years of age or older. All 10 still live independently in the area: Bob Gay, Charlotte Kurkul, Lois Woodard, Libby Mills, Natalie Patrick, Jo Crocker, Lee MacDuffie, Bill Smidutz, Paulie Kissell and Randy Major. Although there weren't any "newcomers" this year, eight residents were able to attend the event. Of the 10; one is 91, two are 92, two are 93, two are 94, one is 96, one is 98 and one will turn 100 in December.
Many attendees had not seen one another in several years. Bob Gay, Charlotte Kurkul and Lois Woodard all attended grade school together. They enjoyed reminiscing and catching up on their lives.
Westminster Cares board and committee members decorated tables with mums and gourds, made and served food and refreshments, and thanked honorees for their contributions to the community.
Next fall, the event will include anyone born in 1933 or earlier; those applicable should call 802-722-3607.
For more information about Westminster Cares, visit www.westminstercares.org.