WESTMINSTER — Gordon and Mary Hayward’s Westminster West gardens will once again highlight the Westminster Cares Garden Tour, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.
The Haywards helped start the tour in 2003 after a successful garden tour for the Yellow Barn Music Festival. “We love it,” Mary says. “It’s great to have everyone come by and chat. It’s all volunteer, and that makes it great, too.”
The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 8 and 9. Tickets are $16, or $30 for two, and are good for both days of the tour.
In addition to the Haywards, the Westminster Center School garden, Hope Roots Farm, a working cut-flower farm, and one very unique garden in Putney will be on tour.
Several special programs are planned throughout the weekend. On Saturday, Eric and Ines Bass, founders of Sandglass Theater, will present two short puppetry pieces at the Haywards’ garden at 11:30 a.m. One, titled “Mud,” is a Vermont sort of story about a young man whose truck gets stuck in the mud. It’s performed with song and guitar and, of course, puppets. The other is a cranky (a rolling scroll that tells a story in pictures) called “Big Pig,” also told with song, guitar, and a dance. These shows are for all ages. Children under age 16 get free admission to the Garden Tour and extra events.
Also on Saturday, at 1:30 p.m., noted landscape designer Julie Moir-Messervy will give a garden design interactive lecture titled, “Home Outside: Creating the Landscape you Love” at the Westminster Institute. On Sunday, at 1:30 p.m., Nancy Frye will also present a bee-keeping demonstration and discussion at the Institute. Entry to these special events is included with a ticket.
Tickets are available online at www.westminstercares.org. They can also be purchased throughout the tour at the Haywards’ garden or at the Westminster Institute.
The Haywards planted 110 new plants in their garden this year and have a new conservation project to show the public. “We really enjoy sharing what nature, and we have created,” Mary says.
Mary, originally from the Cotswold region in England, and Gordon, from northwest Connecticut, were teachers who purchased the Ranney Farm, built in the late 1700s, in 1983. Both were raised on farms, and they treasure the long history of the property. “The house has been part of the life of the community for 200 years, so it’s also a celebration of the history,” Gordon says.
The garden, begun in 1984, is based on the footprint and the remnants of the Ranney farm, including the milking parlor and a stone wall that ran to the silo. Their garden shed was originally a tobacco barn moved up from Connecticut River Valley.
As part of the tour, visitors can explore the first project in Windham County to establish a forested riparian buffer. The project, in conjunction with the Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, is restoring a five-acre field to bird and wildlife habitat. The Haywards have been weeding out invasive species and planting native species of trees and shrubs alongside an existing wildflower garden.
Lunch and cold beverages will be available for purchase in the garden café under tents at the Haywards’. Morning Star Perennials & Trees will again have an array of unique and Vermont-hardy plants for sale at the Hayward garden. For more information, visit westminstercares.org; call the office at 802-722-3607 or email westminstercaresvt@gmail.com.