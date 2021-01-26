Westminster Cares wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the generous outpouring of support we have received for our 2020-2021 Annual Appeal fundraising drive. Funds from this Appeal will enable us to continue serving the community as we adapt to these uncertain times. Thank you to all the individuals, families and businesses who have contributed so far and to the entire community for your incredible support this year!
Donations received from Dec. 15 to Jan. 18
Honorary Gifts:
• In honor of Karen Walter from Patra Attig
• In honor of the amazing, compassionate people of Westminster from Geri and Frank Burgert
• In honor of my mother, Susan Clifford, from Patrick Clark
• In honor of Karen Walter for all her good work from Abigail Golde
• In honor of all the essential workers helping those in need from Charmion Handy
• In honor of Bill Smidutz from James Kamel
• In honor of Pete Harrison from Libby Mills
• In honor of Karen Walter from Cynthia Moore
• In honor of Cindy Moses and Joe Richards (volunteers) from Rebecca Moses
• In honor of Libby Mills from Joyce Rodgers
• In honor of the Vermont State Police from Bill Smidutz
• In honor of Judy and Craig P. Hawkins from Susan and Rich Talbot
• In honor of Lloyd and Sujin Dakin from Susan and Rich Talbot
Memorial Gifts:
• In memory of Artie Aiken from Spaulding and Kandace Bisbee
• In memory of Monica Waters from Sara Denne Bolton
• In memory of Dorothy Palumbo from Susan Colby
• In memory of Rosalie Coven from Judy and Tony Coven
• In memory of Doris Bowen from Dan and Mary Davis
• In memory of Dorothy (Dot) Perry from Dick and Holly Doyle |
• In memory of Anne Fairchild from Carolyn Fairchild
• In memory of Kevin Shrader from Mike and Linda Fawcett
• In memory of Charlie Edson, Kevin Shrader and Jim Scully from Cyndy Fine
• In memory of Artie Aiken from Jeff Greene and Kim Grall
• In memory of Don and Muriel Devoe from Judy Haggerty
• In memory of Jay and Larry Hammond from Marty Hammond
• In memory of COVID 19 victims from Russ and Barbara Hodgkins
• In memory of Bev Major from Jenny Holan
• In memory of Walt and Pat Jennison from Janet Manzolillo and Linda Jennison
• In memory of Richard Taylor from Bobbi and John Kilburn
• In memory of Bill LaCour from Alicia LaCour
• In memory of Jamie Charles Latham from Alison Latham
• In memory of Kelly Harrison from Lori Larue
• In memory of Beverly B. Major from Randy Major and Yesenia and David Major
• In memory of Richard Taylor and Kevin Shrader from Richard Michelman
• In memory of Richard (Dick) Morse from Ruth Morse & John and Diane O’Brien
• In memory of Alfred Pucci from Norma Pucci
• In memory of Joan Smidutz from David and MaryJo Robbin
• In memory of Janet L. Young from Francis Rogenski
• In memory of Karen Augusta from Bob Ross
• In memory of Charlie Edson from Joyce A. Sullivan
• In memory of Justin Beebe from Montana Wildland Fire Fighter Ally Talbot
• In memory of Frank Walter from Karen Walter
• In memory of Marie Wright from Ann Wright
• In loving memory of Phyllis Anderson from: Walt and Cilla Allbee, Steve Anderson and Jacquie Walker, Spaulding and Kandace Bisbee, Nancy Dalzell, Abigail Golde, Ruth Grandy, Hugh and Betty Haggerty, Jill Anderson Kimber, Lori Larue, Louise Luring, John Mistretta, Kathleen Pirruccello, Pete and Patty Stickney and Karen Walter.