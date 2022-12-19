WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Cares Board of Directors met at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in person and via WebEx with Vice President Pete Harrison presiding. Pete Harrison, Pat Goodell and director Donna Dawson attended in person, and Miriam Lanata, Regina Borden, Cindy Moses, Don Dawson and Lori Larue attended via WebEx. Doug Oftedahl and Kathy Elliot were unable to attend.
Programs & Services in November
Meals-on-Wheels: One recipient ended meals in November due to dietary restrictions. WC volunteers delivered meals five days a week to 23 different people. One new client was expected to start on Dec. 1. Those in need of weekend meals received two frozen meals each Friday.
Transportation Program: One ride was given in November. Several ride requests are pending for December.
Healthy Aging Programs: Both Strong Living exercise classes (Karen W. and Ronnie F.; instructors) are happening two times per week on Zoom. Gentle Yoga and Tai Chi classes are also being offered online. Westminster Cares is discussing having a new, in-person Tai Chi class at the Institute in January.
Assistance and Referrals: Volunteers picked up prescriptions at a local pharmacy and delivered them twice in November.
Friendly Visiting: Friendly phone check-ins are happening via the Director and Community Nurse.
Medical Equipment: In November, Westminster Cares loaned out four pieces of equipment and accepted six returned pieces of equipment.
Community Nurse Program: In November, Westminster's Nurse continued to complete one in-person home visit and consulted with seven additional clients by phone for a total of 14 contacts.