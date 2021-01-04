Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — Westminster Cares expressed “heartfelt gratitude and appreciation for the generous outpouring of support” the organization received for its 2020-2021 Annual Appeal fundraising drive. Funds from this Appeal enable Westminster Cares to continue serving the community as everyone adapts to these uncertain times. The following donations were received through Dec. 14:

Honorary Gifts

In honor of the wonderful people at Westminster Cares from Charlotte Kurkul

In honor of my children from Susan Clifford

In honor of all the essential workers helping those in need

In honor of Iris and Quinn Friedman from Susannah Cassidy-Friedman

In honor of Donna Dawson from Claudia Richardson

In honor of Cliff and Wylene Wood from Arlene Scully

In honor of Libby Mills from Tom and Marcia Wessels

Memorial Gifts

In memory of Ralph and Signa Buck from Donald and Nancy Adams

In memory of Mitch Allen from Russ and Peg Allen

In memory of Bob Davis from John & Jocelyn Benzaia

In memory of Bob Haas from Spring Knower & Chris Bergman

In memory of Lloyd E. Church from Carol Church

In memory of Joanne Cordano from Don Cordano

In memory of Marguerite & Cliff Dawson and Helen Cordano from Don Dawson

In memory of Barbara & Carlton Greenwood from Allison and David Deen

In memory of Gerri Palmer from Nancy and Leonard Farrar

In memory of Almon Flagg from Ken Flagg

In memory of Alice & Harold Shattuck from Barb Greenough

In memory of Connie Harlow from Susan Harlow

In memory of Everett Garland from Paul Harlow

In memory of departed classmates, friends and loved ones from Pete and Judy Harrison

In memory of Walt and Pat Jennison from Cheryl Jennison

In memory of Christopher Kurkul from Catherine and Walter Kurkul

In memory of Nancy Carey from Barbara Carey and Tracy Lake

In memory of Robert McKenny from Fred McKenny

In memory of Bobbie Pebbles from Sally Martineau

In memory of Pat and Walt Jennison from Betty Miller

In memory of Bruce Miller from Joyce Miller

In memory of Frank Mitchell from Mary Mitchell

In memory of John Barnett from Kelli Moran

In memory of Avis and Hoppy (Leslie) Dodge from Donald and Verna Newcomb

In memory of Marilyn Kissell from Dianne and Darwin Quinn

In memory of Wendell Mudgett from Philip Ranney

In memory of Terrilee Rounds from Harland and Cheryl Rounds

In memory of family members we have lost from Sally and Hollis Ryea

In memory of Sam & Fran Streeter from Phil and Jane Savoy

In memory of Richard Taylor from Beth Shrader

In memory of Joan Smidutz from Bill Smidutz

In memory of Reg Cote, (my Mom), from Wendy Speid

In memory of all who’ve died from coronavirus from Linda and Richard Todd

In memory of Ernie and Phyllis Norman from Wanda and Scott West

In memory of Staci Jones-Mali, Joanne Stratton-Duval, Caro Duval, and Ginny Farnsworth from Tonia and Lester White

In loving memory of Phyllis Anderson from: Bonnie Anderson, Jennifer Anderson, Don and Cindy Anderson, Lee Trapeni and Heidi Anderson, Jacquie Walker and Steve Anderson, Liz Bourne and Kendall Gifford, Lisa and Jim Calchera, Allison and David Deen, Craig and Valerie Forrest, Jim and Colleen Grout, Peggy and Dirk Jager, Ann and Frank Kebbell, Dick and Lori Miller, Jeff and Irene Michaud, Judi and Bennet Petry, Yvette Durell and Doug Sherwin, Wendy Schoenemann, Bill Smidutz, Eileen Deutsch & Ira Wilner.

