Westminster celebrates elder residents

Joanne Morse chats with residents at Westminster Cares, 2017.

 Photo provided by Westminster Cares
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

WESTMINSTER — The nonprofit Westminster Cares recently released updates about its work in the community.

Meals on Wheels

Westminster Cares volunteers delivered Meals on Wheels five days a week to 24 different people in December. Two frozen entrees were delivered each Friday to 15 people for weekend meals.

A collaboration between the town’s Public Fund, the Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Westminster, and Westminster Cares enabled Holiday Bags chock full of shelf stable food items to be delivered to all Meals-on-Wheels clients plus other residents in town.

The organization is grateful to the town’s Public Fund Trustees for donating money so that food items could be purchased and for the Women’s Fellowship volunteers for shopping and assembling the bags. The organization also recognizes Pete and Judy Harrison for delivering the bags Christmas week.

Transportation Program

One resident was transported for a medical appointment in December.

Healthy Aging Programs

The Secrets of Healthy Aging Group has been on hold temporarily. No sessions were held in December, however check-in calls were made to all participants. Both of our Strong Living exercise classes, are happening two times per week on Zoom. Our Gentle Yoga and Tai Chi classes are being offered online.

Assistance and Referrals

Volunteers picked up and delivered pharmacy prescriptions on three occasions for residents.

Medical Equipment

The organization loaned out five pieces of equipment and accepted returns of three pieces of equipment.

Community Nurse Program

The nurse continued to consult with clients by phone.

Donations received from Dec. 13, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2022

In Honor of:

In honor of Russ Allen from Nancy and Jim McAuliffe

In honor of Alma Beals from Allison and David Deen

In honor of Susan Clifford from Patrick Clark

In honor of Gail Coburn from the Rev. Sami McRae

In honor of Donna Dawson from Cynthia Moore

In honor of Eleanor Friedman from Kevin and Sarah Brennan

In honor of Pete Harrison from Jim and Nancy McAuliffe

In honor of Pete Harrison and Donna Dawson from Libby Mills

In honor of Lori Miller from Marlene and Bill O’Connor

In honor of Lori and Dick Miller from Heidi Anderson and Lee Trapeni

In honor of Karen Walter from Wendell Harty

In honor of the work Westminster Cares does in the community from Allen Bros., Greater Falls Ins., Kathleen Pirruccello, and Katie Hunt and Peter Shumlin

In honor of the Westminster Cares Board and Donna Dawson from Beth Shrader

In honor of Westminster Fire and Rescue from Real and Carol Bazin

In Memory Of:

In memory of Artie Aiken from Kim Grall and Jeff Greene

In memory of Phyllis Anderson from Jim and Colleen Grout; and from Terry and John Anderson

In memory of Hank and Phyllis Anderson from Jennifer Anderson, Wendy Schoenemann, Sue Gioulis and Steve Anderson and Jacquie Walker

In memory of Harold Angers from Barbara Angers

In memory of Bob and Jean Ashcroft from Ann Ashcroft

In memory of my grandmother, Evelyn Aubuchont, from Lisa DiBernardo

In memory of Peter Barrett from Doug Sherwin and Yvette Durell

In memory of Kenneth and Kathryn Beebe from Sheldon and Betsy Beebe

In memory of Audrey Boerum from Sharon Boccelli and Ingrid Sell Boccelli

In memory of Doris Bowen from Dan and Mary Davis

Support our journalism. Subscribe today. →

In memory of Alice Cobb from Gary Cobb

In memory of Joanne S. Cordano and Helen Cordano from Donald Cordano and from Kerin Mills

In memory of Rosalie Coven from Tony and Judy Coven

In memory of Bob Davis from John Benzaia

In memory of Don and Muriel Devoe from Judy Haggerty

In memory of Charlie Edson from Richard Michelman; and from Cyndy Fine

In memory of Richard Friedman from Noro (Neil) Metrick

In memory of Kendall Gifford from Robert Feinberg

In memory of Bob and Jim Haas from Pat Haas

In memory of Jay and Larry Hammond from Marty Hammond

In memory of Rod Hewitt from Marilyn Hewitt

In memory of Ilse and Frank Holan from Jenny Holan

In memory of George P. James, Jr. from Kandace and George James

In memory of Walt and Pat Jennison from Betty Miller and Cheryl Jennison

In memory of Mary King from the Sigibelle Boccelli Fund

In memory of Marilyn Kissell from Darwin and Dianne Quinn

In memory of Larry Lanata from Patrick Clark; from Anonymous; and from the Sigibelle Boccelli Fund

In memory of Jamie Latham from Alison Latham

In memory of Linda Lowe from Frank and Shirley Aiken

In memory of Beverly Bruhn Major from Adrienne and Stephen Major

In memory of Staci Jones Maly, Joanne Duval, Caro Duval and Genevieve Farnsworth from Tonia and Lester White

In memory of our good neighbor, Jeff Michaud from Barbara Angers and Family

In memory of Richard (Dick) Morse from Ruth Morse; and from John and Diane O’Brien

In memory of Edith and Leo Nauceder from Michele Lingley

In memory of Buster Newcomb from Diane Brown; and from the Sigibelle Boccelli Fund

In memory of Ernie and Phyllis Norman from Scott and Wanda West

In memory of Marion Nowers from Burt and Lisa Nowers

In memory of Margret Palmer from Carleton Palmer, II

In memory of Germaine Palmer from Leonard and Nancy Farrar

In memory of Dorothy Palumbo from Michael and Susan Colby

In memory of our parents from Richard and Linda Todd

In memory of Harland Rounds from Cheryl Rounds

In memory of Brad Ryea from Hollis and Sally Ryea

In memory of Jim Scully from Arlene Scully

In memory of Alice and Harold Shattuck from Barb Greenough

In memory of George Shuster from Kathy Shuster

In memory of Joan Smidutz from Bill Smidutz and from Marlene and Bill O’Connor

In memory of Sam and Fran Streeter from Phil and Jane Savoy

In memory of Richard Taylor from John and Bobbi Kilburn

In memory of Fred Tipton and Russell Lasarek from Woody Fuller and Fran Renaud

In memory of my Uncle Ralph and Aunt Dot from Lori Larue

In memory of Marie Wright from Norm Wright and Claudia Richardson