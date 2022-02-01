WESTMINSTER — The nonprofit Westminster Cares recently released updates about its work in the community.
Meals on Wheels
Westminster Cares volunteers delivered Meals on Wheels five days a week to 24 different people in December. Two frozen entrees were delivered each Friday to 15 people for weekend meals.
A collaboration between the town’s Public Fund, the Women’s Fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Westminster, and Westminster Cares enabled Holiday Bags chock full of shelf stable food items to be delivered to all Meals-on-Wheels clients plus other residents in town.
The organization is grateful to the town’s Public Fund Trustees for donating money so that food items could be purchased and for the Women’s Fellowship volunteers for shopping and assembling the bags. The organization also recognizes Pete and Judy Harrison for delivering the bags Christmas week.
Transportation Program
One resident was transported for a medical appointment in December.
Healthy Aging Programs
The Secrets of Healthy Aging Group has been on hold temporarily. No sessions were held in December, however check-in calls were made to all participants. Both of our Strong Living exercise classes, are happening two times per week on Zoom. Our Gentle Yoga and Tai Chi classes are being offered online.
Assistance and Referrals
Volunteers picked up and delivered pharmacy prescriptions on three occasions for residents.
Medical Equipment
The organization loaned out five pieces of equipment and accepted returns of three pieces of equipment.
Community Nurse Program
The nurse continued to consult with clients by phone.
Donations received from Dec. 13, 2021 to Jan. 20, 2022
In Honor of:
In honor of Russ Allen from Nancy and Jim McAuliffe
In honor of Alma Beals from Allison and David Deen
In honor of Susan Clifford from Patrick Clark
In honor of Gail Coburn from the Rev. Sami McRae
In honor of Donna Dawson from Cynthia Moore
In honor of Eleanor Friedman from Kevin and Sarah Brennan
In honor of Pete Harrison from Jim and Nancy McAuliffe
In honor of Pete Harrison and Donna Dawson from Libby Mills
In honor of Lori Miller from Marlene and Bill O’Connor
In honor of Lori and Dick Miller from Heidi Anderson and Lee Trapeni
In honor of Karen Walter from Wendell Harty
In honor of the work Westminster Cares does in the community from Allen Bros., Greater Falls Ins., Kathleen Pirruccello, and Katie Hunt and Peter Shumlin
In honor of the Westminster Cares Board and Donna Dawson from Beth Shrader
In honor of Westminster Fire and Rescue from Real and Carol Bazin
In Memory Of:
In memory of Artie Aiken from Kim Grall and Jeff Greene
In memory of Phyllis Anderson from Jim and Colleen Grout; and from Terry and John Anderson
In memory of Hank and Phyllis Anderson from Jennifer Anderson, Wendy Schoenemann, Sue Gioulis and Steve Anderson and Jacquie Walker
In memory of Harold Angers from Barbara Angers
In memory of Bob and Jean Ashcroft from Ann Ashcroft
In memory of my grandmother, Evelyn Aubuchont, from Lisa DiBernardo
In memory of Peter Barrett from Doug Sherwin and Yvette Durell
In memory of Kenneth and Kathryn Beebe from Sheldon and Betsy Beebe
In memory of Audrey Boerum from Sharon Boccelli and Ingrid Sell Boccelli
In memory of Doris Bowen from Dan and Mary Davis
In memory of Alice Cobb from Gary Cobb
In memory of Joanne S. Cordano and Helen Cordano from Donald Cordano and from Kerin Mills
In memory of Rosalie Coven from Tony and Judy Coven
In memory of Bob Davis from John Benzaia
In memory of Don and Muriel Devoe from Judy Haggerty
In memory of Charlie Edson from Richard Michelman; and from Cyndy Fine
In memory of Richard Friedman from Noro (Neil) Metrick
In memory of Kendall Gifford from Robert Feinberg
In memory of Bob and Jim Haas from Pat Haas
In memory of Jay and Larry Hammond from Marty Hammond
In memory of Rod Hewitt from Marilyn Hewitt
In memory of Ilse and Frank Holan from Jenny Holan
In memory of George P. James, Jr. from Kandace and George James
In memory of Walt and Pat Jennison from Betty Miller and Cheryl Jennison
In memory of Mary King from the Sigibelle Boccelli Fund
In memory of Marilyn Kissell from Darwin and Dianne Quinn
In memory of Larry Lanata from Patrick Clark; from Anonymous; and from the Sigibelle Boccelli Fund
In memory of Jamie Latham from Alison Latham
In memory of Linda Lowe from Frank and Shirley Aiken
In memory of Beverly Bruhn Major from Adrienne and Stephen Major
In memory of Staci Jones Maly, Joanne Duval, Caro Duval and Genevieve Farnsworth from Tonia and Lester White
In memory of our good neighbor, Jeff Michaud from Barbara Angers and Family
In memory of Richard (Dick) Morse from Ruth Morse; and from John and Diane O’Brien
In memory of Edith and Leo Nauceder from Michele Lingley
In memory of Buster Newcomb from Diane Brown; and from the Sigibelle Boccelli Fund
In memory of Ernie and Phyllis Norman from Scott and Wanda West
In memory of Marion Nowers from Burt and Lisa Nowers
In memory of Margret Palmer from Carleton Palmer, II
In memory of Germaine Palmer from Leonard and Nancy Farrar
In memory of Dorothy Palumbo from Michael and Susan Colby
In memory of our parents from Richard and Linda Todd
In memory of Harland Rounds from Cheryl Rounds
In memory of Brad Ryea from Hollis and Sally Ryea
In memory of Jim Scully from Arlene Scully
In memory of Alice and Harold Shattuck from Barb Greenough
In memory of George Shuster from Kathy Shuster
In memory of Joan Smidutz from Bill Smidutz and from Marlene and Bill O’Connor
In memory of Sam and Fran Streeter from Phil and Jane Savoy
In memory of Richard Taylor from John and Bobbi Kilburn
In memory of Fred Tipton and Russell Lasarek from Woody Fuller and Fran Renaud
In memory of my Uncle Ralph and Aunt Dot from Lori Larue
In memory of Marie Wright from Norm Wright and Claudia Richardson