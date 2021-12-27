WESTMNISTER — Westminster Cares expresses gratitude and appreciation for the support it has received to date for its 2021 to 2022 Annual Appeal fundraising drive.
Funds from this appeal enable the organization to continue serving the community as it adapts to uncertain times. Westminster Cares thanks all the individuals, families and businesses who have contributed so far and to the entire community for the support this year.
Donations through Dec. 12
On behalf of Bill and Issy Parda and the Parda Family — thank you to all the Westminster Cares volunteers for your kind and caring services to our family and to all the members of the community from Peter, Pam and Michael Parda.
In honor of:
In honor of Lori Larue from anonymous; in honor of Libby Mills, “Truly a work of art!” from Tom and Marcia Wessels and Laurie Alberts; in honor of Bill Smidutz from Fred and Lorraine Yates; in honor of Karen Walter from Lee and Byron Stookey; in honor of the work Westminster Cares does in the community from Susan Auslander, Lisa and Jim Calchera, and Lois Barber; in honor of all the volunteers who deliver Meals-On-Wheels from Peggy and Dirk Jager
In memory of:
In memory of Hank and Phyllis Anderson from Don and Cindy Anderson; in memory of Evelyn Aubuchont and Kelly Harrison from Judy and Pete Harrison; in memory of Karen Augusta from Robert and Emery Ross; in memory of Justin Beebe and the Montana Wildland Firefighters from Ally, Rich and Susan Talbot; in memory of Nance’ Belisle from Charmion Handy; in memory of Judith Berkley from Penelope Arms and anonymous; in memory of Lloyd E. Church from Carol Church; in memory of Reg Cote from Wendy Speid; in memory of Patricia H. Damon from R. Damon; in memory of Marguerite Dawson, Helen Cordano and Joanne Scopa Cordano from Don & Donna Dawson; in memory of Almon Flagg from Ken Flagg; in memory of Clare Goodell and Terry Lowe from M. Ellen Jones; in memory of Jimmy Haas from Priscilla and Walter Allbee; in memory of Connie Harlow from Susan J. Harlow; in memory of Al Hunker from Marcia Hunker; in memory of Walt and Pat Jennison from Paul and Shirley Schofield, Janet Manzolillo and Linda Jennison; in memory of Chris Kurkul from Walter and Cathy Kurkul; in memory of Larry Lanata from Susan Clifford and two anonymous people; in memory of Albie Lober from Susan Lober; in memory of Linda Lowe from Ed Lowe and the Lowe Family; in memory of Cheryll Marchica from John and Sue Marchica; in memory of Robert McKenny from Fred McKenny; in memory of Jeff Michaud from Irene Michaud; in memory of Bruce Miller from Joyce H. Miller; in memory of Buster Donald Newcomb from Verna Newcomb, Heidi Bernier and Don Newcomb; in memory of Alice and Harold Shattuck from Barbara Greenough; in memory of Gib Taylor from Carrie Gelfan and Michael Beh; in memory of Fred Tipton from Bonnie Anderson; in memory of Erin Whitcomb from Craig and Valerie Forrest; in memory of David L. Williams from Elizabeth K. Williams; in memory of Marie Wright from Ann Wright; in memory of Marie and Chrissy Wright from anonymous.