WESTMINISTER — Stuffing scarecrows, painting pumpkins, cooking lunch over hot coals, and playing musical chairs … These are not your everyday school activities.
But that's how the students at Westminster Center School spent the morning of Oct. 29, when they celebrated their first Farm and Field Day.
Students from grades K-6 took part in six different outdoor and harvest activities. In addition to the excitement of scarecrows, pumpkins and musical chairs, students went on a story walk, harvested kale from the garden for lunch, watched working farm equipment in action, and watched as the chicken for their kale salad cooked over coals in the outdoor cinder block kitchen, the “Cinder Cafe,” built especially for this event.
Despite the frigid temperatures, students were excited to be outside. “The best part is you get to have fresh air,” said Scarlett, a second-grader.
The librarian and garden coordinator, Mandy Walsh, said she was inspired by a similar event at NewBrook Elementary several years ago. Walsh has been growing the Farm to School program at Westminster for years and was excited to host her first Farm and Field Day.
“We are so lucky to have the resources of gardens, animals, woods, and fields, and we live in a historically agricultural community. The day was about celebrating what's around us, coming together as a school community, and being joyful,” she said. “I think that in the big picture, the best student learning happens when students get to be outside, working together, trying new things — food and activities. These are the days our students remember with fondness when they think back on their elementary school days.”
The Farm to School Team at Westminster is already planning future events and is flush with ideas of building on the tradition they’ve started. Next year, the sixth-graders might lead the stations rather than the teachers.