WESTMINSTER — Children in Westminster Center School and across Windham Northeast Supervisory Union enjoyed a fun day celebrating Halloween last Monday.
In addition to a costume parade, children participated in Farm and Field Day, with activities such as a horse-drawn carriage ride, a Story Walk, sack races, yoga, exploration of parked community vehicles and pizza made from ingredients from the Westminster Center School garden.
More images from across the district can be seen on the Windham Northeast Supervisory Union Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/wnesuvt.