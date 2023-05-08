WESTMINSTER — The Westminster Community Plant and Bake Sale will start at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the Westminster West Library, 3409 Westminster West Road.
This year a variety of carefully potted pest-free, field-grown, hardy, and weed-free specimens will be available potted.
Perennials available include peony, daylilies, hosta, phlox, echinacea, rudbeckia (black-eyed Susan), shasta daisy, creeping geranium, Jacob’s ladder, ground phlox, false Solomon seal, lupine, lamb’s ear, columbine, goat’s beard, dutchman’s breeches, rhubarb, wild ginger, forget-me-nots, iris, sedum, lady mantle, coreopsis, lily of the valley, astilbe, creeping ranunculus, allium, catmint, monk’s hood, anemone/windflower.
Other specials include potted dahlia (tender tuber-not perennial), assorted veggies, nasturtium, sunflowers and a few selected herbs and shrubs.
Most pots range from $5 to $15 each, and there will be a discount for volume.