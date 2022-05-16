WESTMINSTER — The Westminster community plant and bake sale will be Saturday, May 21, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Westminster West Library, 3409 Westminster West Road.
This year's featured plant is rudbeckia goldsturm, commonly known as black-eyed Susan. This hardy perennial blooms on sturdy stalks, producing a golden burst of three to four inch daisy-like yellow flowers with large seed heads from late July through September. It is considered an excellent cut flower for a fall bouquet.
In perennials there will be peony, daylillies, hosta, phlox, echinacea, rudbeckia (black-eye susan), shasta daisy, creeping geranium, jacob’s ladder, ground phlox, false solomon seal, lupine, lamb’s ear, columbine, goat’s beard, dutchman’s breeches, rhubarb, wild ginger, forget-me-nots, iris, sedum, lady mantle, coreopsis, lily of the valley, astilbe, creeping ranunculus, allium and more.
In herbs there will be mojito mint, thyme, oregano, lemon balm, chive, catmint, feverfew and lovage.
In shrubs and trees there will be annabelle hydrangea, lilac, mock orange, Norway spruce, Balsam fir, rosa rugosa, forsythia, fantail pussywillow, black current and more.
There will also be potted dahlia (tender tuber-not perennial), assorted veggies and nasturtium.
All of the plants are carefully sourced to be pest-free. They are field-grown, hardy, weed-free specimens, potted with love and care.
Most pots range from $5 to $15 each, with a discount given for volume — buy more, save more. All proceeds go to the Westminster West Library.