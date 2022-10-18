WESTMINSTER — The Conservation Commission is hosting a forum later this month to share perspectives and ideas concerning ongoing stewardship of the "Allen Marsh."
The marsh on Henwood Hill Road has many abutters, neighbors and visitors with a range of interests and needs regarding the land, which is privately owned. The Conservation Commission wants to hear from everyone who has an interest in the marsh whether as land-owner, abutter, or visitor.
The discussion will be facilitated by Dr. John Ungerleider, director of the Greater Falls Community Justice Center in Bellows Falls. The forum will be held on Thursday Oct. 27, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Westminster Institute (Butterfield Library) 3534 US Route 5.
Refreshments will be available. For more information, contact the Conservation Commission, at westminstervtconservation@gmail.com or call Alma Beals at 802-722-3355.