WESTMINSTER — After a pandemic-induced hiatus of nearly three years, Westminster Cares held the 19th Westminster Garden Tour on July 9 and 10. Blessed by spectacular weather, attendees were encouraged to take their time strolling through the elaborate gardens, taking photos of plants and flowers, having lunch at the garden café and enjoying the demonstrations offered throughout the weekend.
As they toured the garden, music, food and beverages were available to guests.
A new attendance record was set, with about 400 people coming through the gardens over the weekend. Many attendees were residents of Westminster and surrounding towns who support the event annually; others were visitors and garden club members from other parts of New England.
Westminster Cares’ board members and president, Lori Larue, thanked everyone who came out and attended the event.
“We spent the last two years planning, only to cancel events due to safety concerns. The Garden Tour Committee spent much of this year planning this fundraising event, never sure what the turnout would be. We are thrilled to have such a wonderful turnout.” Larue said in a news release.
“It is not possible to pull it off without the help of those who support us, our garden hosts, sponsors, local businesses, prize donors, volunteers, board members, committee members, and our director, Donna Dawson. This small community has such a big heart. We are truly grateful to everyone who made this event successful and we thank you for supporting our mission. Sincere appreciation goes to Gordon and Mary Hayward for their many years of support. Without them, this event would not be possible.”
Every year several additional community members open their private gardens to the public. In addition to the Haywards, this year’s hosts were Cheryl Charles and family; Obe and Lonnie Lisai; Kathy Leo and Tom Goldschmid; and Garden Coordinator Mandy Walsh and Emily Lisai of the Westminster Center School’s garden.
Mark Ragonese, furniture maker, artist and sculptor gave a talk and demonstration titled “Saplings: Sculpting, Bending and Weaving.” Master gardener Peg Solon gave a talk and demonstration on “Container Gardening for Pollinators.” Organizers from Westminster Cares said this event would not be possible without their “design talents, expertise, and generosity.”
Silver Forest, 802 Credit Union, Faith’s Toyota and Ford, Savings Bank of Walpole, Cota & Cota and C& S Wholesale Grocers all sponsored the event.
Proceeds from the tour support the services and programs of Westminster Cares, a volunteer organization whose mission is to create opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to live with independence and dignity in the community. For more information, visit www.westminstercares.org.