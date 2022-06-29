WESTMINSTER — After two years of event cancellations due to the pandemic, Westminster Cares is excited that the 2022 Garden Tour will be held this summer on the weekend of July 9 and 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
This year’s Westminster Garden Tour will feature the stunning gardens of Gordon and Mary Hayward. Gordon and his wife Mary have been developing a one and a half acre garden around their 220-year-old farmhouse in Westminster West for the past 35 years.
Three additional Westminster gardens will be on the self-guided tour: Cheryl Charles and family, Obe and Lonnie Lisai, and the Westminster Center School’s vegetable garden. Attendees will also be able to take a meditative walk in a stone labyrinth and attend demonstrations such as “Container Gardening” and “Saplings: Sculpting, Bending and Weaving.”
Another handmade quilt has been donated for the raffle by Ann Ashcroft. The raffle will have many other prizes as well. Lunch and refreshments will be available under the tents at the Haywards’. The tour is held rain or shine and tickets are good for both days. Tickets are on sale now.
Proceeds from this event go to support the programs and services of Westminster Cares whose mission is: Creating opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to live with dignity and independence in the community.
To be on the Garden Tour email list, send an email to: westminstercaresvt@gmail.com. Visit westminstercares.org and like Westminster Cares on Facebook for updates on the Garden Tour.