WESTMINSTER — Westminster residents are invited to attend a public conversation with the candidates running for the town's two open Select Board seats. The two candidates are Stephen Major (3-year seat) and Dan Crocker (2-year seat).
The sitting Select Board has been invited to join the conversation as well. David Major will moderate the event. This will be an opportunity to share concerns and hopes for the town and to discuss how the community can become more engaged in all aspects of civic life. The gathering will be held at the Westminster Institute at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15. The reschedule date in case of bad weather is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20.
Contact Susan Roman for more information at 802-869-2071.