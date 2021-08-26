WESTMINSTER — A special school election to approve the finanical terms of Westminster's withdrawal from the Windham Northeast Union Elementary School District will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 31
Voters in Athens, Grafton and Westminster have to vote on the proposal as a requirement of the State Board of Education in order for Westminster to be fully authorized to reinstate its town school district, effective July 1, 2022.
Westminster is to assume the debt remaining for its building some years ago for a gymnasium at the Westminster Center School. The Westminster Center School at 301 School Street and the Westminster West School at 3724 Westminster West Road are to be returned at no cost to the Westminster town school district.
In addition, Westminster voters are asked to vote to expand the new three-person school board to a five-person board. Current board members are Cheryl Charles, chair; Charles Hutchison, vice chair and Clerk; and David Major, member. Voting on August 31 occurs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Westminster Town Hall.