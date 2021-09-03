WESTMINSTER — After the pandemic led to cancellation of last year’s Westminster West Community Fair, planners thought Vermont’s great vaccination rate would allow a return to in-person events this year. Instead, the surge of cases with the variant has Community Fair organizers creating alternatives — from curbside pickup of take-out BBQ to a raffle to an online auction. Most events take place the weekend of September 10–12.
The Community Fair is the largest annual fundraiser for the Congregational Church of Westminster West. Organizers said last year’s silent auction online fundraiser proved to be fun and rewarding. Participate this year and you will be helping to support the extended community of the community church without leaving home. These funds help to support the community church as a gathering place, welcoming presence, and calm voice during challenging times.
View all auction items at www.westminsterwest.org.
Bidding opens at 9 a.m. on September 4 and closes at 3 p.m. on September 12. Email bids to Cheryl Charles at cherylcharles01@gmail.com for the item or items of your choice. Bids are updated daily until the final day, when updates come hourly — and then every 15 minutes. Winners will be notified within 24 hours.
In addition to the online auction, there is a raffle. A $10 ticket gives you a chance to win one of three prizes — a seascape painting by Westminster Select Board member Toby Young; a $200 gift certificate for any AirBnB rental anywhere, any time; or a weekend at Surf Ranch AirBnB in York, Maine. Westminster West’s cookbook, “Beyond Soup Night,” is available for purchase at $25.
Last but not least is the opportunity to buy BBQ takeout by chef Tristan Toleno on September 11 — a chicken dinner with side dishes and dessert, as well as vegetarian and gluten free options. Advance orders are required.
All of the proceeds will benefit the Westminster West Community Church. For additional information: https://www.westminsterwest.org.