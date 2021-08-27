PUTNEY — The Westminster West Public Library is holding its annual book sale September 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The sale will begin in front of the library and extend up the hill to the community center. Come browse books and enjoy fresh baked goods and coffee. There will be CDs, DVDs, and audio books as well as hundreds of printed books sorted by subject.
Board members and other volunteers will be on hand to answer any questions and help carry books to your car. Cash, check, and credit card are all accepted — pay what you will, all proceeds will go directly to supporting the Westminster West Public Library.
The library is located 3409 Westminster West Road.