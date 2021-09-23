WESTMINSTER — The Women's Fellowship of the First Congregational Church of Westminster will hold a Fall Sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon on the lawn outside the church on U.S. Route 5.
The pie and bake sale as well as cookout items to go and used puzzles for sale will be offered. Food to go includes baked beans, corn chowder, sausage and peppers, and hot dogs. We will sell tickets for the “One Step at a Time” quilt and pull the winner at the end of the morning. Please wear a mask when you can't socially distance yourself from other people.