BRATTLEBORO — Author Shin Freedman will lead a three-part workshop to explore the craft of writing a memoir, at Brooks Memorial Library on Saturdays, Oct. 1 and 22 and Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Great memoirs deal with the subject of identity and lifetime quests by weaving cohesive stories from jumbled, imperfect memories. What propels people to write a memoir, and what motivates us to read them? Memoir writing is powerful, rewarding, and therapeutic for both the writer and readers,’” says Freedman.
Elements of the program include:
• What makes a memoir a memoir
• Writing a meaningful personal essay as a memoir
• Writing a memoir alone and with others
• Sharing one’s writing with the participants and making plans to publish their work
Freedman published her memoir, "A Doll for a Day: Growing up in Post-War Korea" in 2019, and an anthology, "Accidental American" in 2020. She is the recipient of many writing/literary awards including the First Prize winner from Massachusetts for the 30th Anniversary of H-Mart Writing Contest in 2013 and the Vermont Write Action Annual Writing Contest in 2017 and was a U.S. Fulbright Scholar to China in 2016-2017.
The program is free of charge and open to the public. Email info@brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-490-9289 ext. 0 to register. For more information visit www.brookslibraryvt.org or call 802-254-5290 ext.1201.