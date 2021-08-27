The Brattleboro Historical Society is an organization maintained by community volunteers. The Society’s mission is to collect and preserve historical artifacts, documents, photographs and data of persons, places and events significant to Brattleboro from its earliest days to the present, and to disseminate Brattleboro’s history through research, exhibits, and interpretation of the collection for the education and enjoyment of the community.
This week’s focus is on some of Brattleboro’s street names. Many streets were named after prominent Brattleboro citizens. Some names were changed to reflect changes in town, and sometimes people tried to change street names but were unsuccessful. A 1932 Reformer article on this topic was the catalyst for much of our research.
In the 1700s there was no Main Street. Early in Brattleboro’s settlement a Native American path along the Connecticut River became known as the Great River Road. Later, a local 1810 map renamed the portion of the road that would become Main Street and called it the “Village Road.” A local farmer’s diary simply called the road where people traveled to do their trading, “the Street.” It wasn’t until the 1830s that Main Street began to take on its present name.
In 1852 a local map showed a public school house at the west corner of Elliot and School streets. By 1856 the school was gone but School Street has kept the name ever since. Close to School Street is Church Street. In 1840 the first Baptist Church in town was built on the east corner of Elliot and Church streets. By the 1860s the Baptists began construction of a new church on Main Street but Church Street has continued to keep its name since then.
In 1803 Samuel Elliot bought a 15 acre tract of land west of the Great River Road. The road that went west through his property was named after him. Elliot represented Brattleboro in the state Legislature for 16 years and served as the state’s attorney for 4 years.
Frost Street began in the late 1800s. In 1885, land developer George Crowell bought a large swath of land west of Flat Street from the Frost family. The property included a meadow and a few family homes. Crowell began expanding the downtown business district west along Flat Street. Frost Street emerged from this development. One of the Frost homes had been documented as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Eel’s Court was named after George Eels. He built the nearby apartment house, the Abbott, at the corner of Canal and South Main streets. He also owned the CH Eddy Bottling Company. The Abbott was built in 1912 and had 10 apartments of various sizes. Eels operated the Eddy Bottling Company until 1910.
Asa Keyes was a lawyer and judge in Brattleboro for about 70 years. During his early years, his family lived on the corner of North Main Street (Putney Road) and Keyes Lane. In the mid 1800s, when he sold off his land and moved from Keyes Lane, the road was renamed North Street and it remains so today.
Green Street was named after Asa Green who moved to Brattleboro before 1810. Green was the town postmaster from 1811 to 1841. He built a home on the top of the hill where Green Street bends towards High Street. At the time, people believed that his home was the western edge of the village. It was not thought that children should travel beyond his house because there was nothing but wilderness between the junction of High and Green streets and the village of West Brattleboro two miles away.
In May 1895, it was voted by the town bailiffs to change the name of Asylum Street to Linden Street. Two years earlier the Trustees of the Vermont Asylum for the Insane voted to change the institution’s name to the Brattleboro Retreat.
The short road off lower Main Street known as Arch Street was named after the stone arch railroad bridge that was built about 1879. The stone bridge replaced previous wooden bridges over the Whetstone Brook that would often catch fire from the coal embers emitted from train engines. Before the railroad arrived in the mid-1800s, Arch Street was known as Mill Street. It is actually one of the oldest roads in Brattleboro and pre-dates Main Street. In the late 1700s some of the first mills, a gristmill and sawmill, were located on this road off the Whetstone Brook. A ferry between the Connecticut River island and Brattleboro was established at the bottom of Mill Street around 1790. By the late 1790s flatboats were landing at the end of Mill Street to load and unload goods for transport up and down the Connecticut River. Mill Street was one of the busiest roads in town until the arrival of the train in the mid 1800s.
Brook Road, along the Whetstone Brook, became Williams Street around 1890. It was in 1890 that Fremont Williams moved his carriage business to Brook Road and took over a three-story factory for the manufacture of carriages, sleighs, ice carts and specialized wagons for various businesses. The factory was quite successful until Williams’ untimely death at the age of 45 in 1904.
An 1876 map shows Forest Square off from Western Avenue, just west of Chestnut Hill. Forest Square was a housing development which later became Cedar, Spruce and Myrtle streets. Highland Avenue, just east of Forest Square, became Chestnut Hill. Much of this land was developed by George Crowell.
Clark Street and Clark Avenue were named after the Clark family. Joseph Clark was born in 1775 and died in 1870. At one time he owned most of the land on the south side of Whetstone Brook, all the way to the Vernon and Guilford town lines. Prospect Hill Cemetery was a pine forest given to the town by the Clark family in 1797.
In the 1870s South Main Street was just known as South Street. It connected with Guilford Road, which ran over the hill into the town of Guilford. West Brattleboro’s South Street was then known as Potato Lane. By the 1920s the local papers were calling the West Brattleboro road both Potato Lane and South Street. Meanwhile, the original South Street had morphed into South Main Street.
Allerton Avenue was named by the developer of the road, William Cushman, who named the avenue after one of his ancestors. Mary Allerton was 4 years old when the ship she was on, the Mayflower, landed at Cape Cod. She grew up in Plymouth and married Thomas Cushman, the son of one of the sponsors of the religious group looking to settle in America. Mary Allerton had eight children and lived to the age of 83. Mary and her husband remained in Plymouth, Massachusetts for the remainder of their lives. Her descendent, William Cushman, named the avenue after her.
Birge Street was named for John Birge who had a woolen factory there, which was destroyed by fire in 1843. Greenleaf Street in West Brattleboro was named in honor of Stephen Greenleaf, town clerk for nearly half a century.
Over 100 years ago, there were efforts to rename both Canal and Elliot streets. In each case the argument was made that the area in question had developed a poor reputation and a new name would improve the neighborhoods and businesses. Canal Street was to become Fuller Avenue and Elliot Street would become Market Street. In both cases the people who lived and worked in these streets led the opposition and efforts to change the street names failed.