WILMINGTON — Caregiving is a difficult process, and takes many forms. A caregiver is someone who helps a neighbor living alone recover after an accident. It’s a son who is helping his mother stay in her home. It is a daughter who is helping her father navigate which nursing home to choose. It is a couple trying to decide the best way to help their child with autism achieve independence.
Caregiving can start without a moment’s notice. An accidental fall or unexpected diagnosis can suddenly make a person the primary caregiver for a loved one. For this reason, Wheel Pad is hosting its first webinar: “How to Become a Caregiver” on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. According to the National Association for Caregiving and AARP, 43 million Americans have provided unpaid caregiving for a loved one in the last 12 months; more than one in 10 people. If you are one of those 43 million people, or think you may be one day, this webinar is for you.
We’ve (virtually) brought together an expert panel to answer questions. Janet Cramer MS, LICSW has been a caregiver personally and professionally. She provides support for families facing similar issues, as well as marriage and family therapy. Jennifer Jacobs is the Founder of Adaptiva HR, and a caregiver for both her in-laws, one of whom lives in a Wheel Pad. Tom Hamilton is executive director of Vermont Senior Independent Living Council and brings a great understanding of state and federal resources available to those beginning this process. We will have questions ready to go for them to answer, and there will also be time for attendees at the end of the webinar to ask questions.
The focus of this webinar is the beginning of the caregiving process. Our goal is to help people access the tools they need to be a successful caregiver, and what that means for a family as a whole. If you would like to attend the webinar, register at https://www.wheelpad.com/caregiverwebinar.
What is Wheel Pad and why are we hosting this webinar? We manufacture home attachments and backyard tiny houses to make any property a safe and cozy universally accessible place for people with mobility challenges. We aim to help people stay in their homes whether they are seeking to age in place, recover after an accident, or quickly add more square footage for a growing and changing family. Wheel Pad is a rapid response tool. Many times new caregivers reach out to Wheel Pad to make their home universally accessible for a loved one in need. We provide a physical resource. In our conversations, though, we find that people often ask questions about caregiving we are not equipped to answer. This webinar is to provide people access to the emotional resources they’ll need to be successful.
We hope you can join us on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m. If you have any questions before the event feel free to reach out to webinar host RJ Adler at rj@wheelpad.com or 802-458-7194.