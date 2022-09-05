MANCHESTER — Vermont Humanities is hosting the Where We Land Fall Festival in honor of October being National Arts and Humanities Month. Vermonters will use the month to share stories, explore a new or familiar landscape, see the world through the eyes of a cartoonist or reflect on what it means to be an immigrant.
Vermont Humanities is celebrating by announcing a lineup of in-person and hybrid events in communities around Vermont for our remixed Annual Fall Conference. Many sessions will center around the themes of our Vermont Reads 2022 selection, The Most Costly Journey, a comics collection of stories told by migrant workers in Vermont.
Among the events hosted is a free talk with author Eyal Press. In his award-winning book, Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality in America, journalist Eyal Press examines the morally troubling jobs that society tacitly condones and the hidden class of workers who do them. Press, a contributor to The New Yorker and The New York Times, discusses his reporting for the book, which won the 2022 Hillman Prize for book journalism and appeared on numerous “best books of 2021” lists.
The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Oct. 12 at the Manchester Community Library at 138 Cemetery Ave. Free registration is available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/eyal-press-dirty-work-tickets-404901791157.
To see all Vermont listed events, visit https://bit.ly/3ejefjk.