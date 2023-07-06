BELLOWS FALLS — The iconic children’s book character continues to create summertime fun to support the shop local movement as Waldo visits 25 businesses throughout Bellows Falls and Westminster starting July 8.
Find Waldo local is a free, family-friendly summer activity and a great way to support local businesses, including Jim’s Arcade, Athens Pizza, M&T Bank, Pizza Palace, Busy Bees and Allen Brothers Farmstead. This year’s event is co-sponsored by Village Square Booksellers and the Bellows Falls Downtown Development Alliance Promotions Committee.
Those who wish to participate can pick up a “Find Waldo Local in Bellows Falls” stamp card at the bookstore starting on Saturday, which contains the names of all the participating sites. With each Waldo spotted, they can get their card stamped or signed by the participating shop.
Waldo has also misplaced his glasses at Village Square Booksellers, leaving it up to eagle-eyed hunters to find them too. Once searchers have collected at least 10 signatures, they can claim a Waldo temporary tattoo and a coupon for $1 off a Where’s Waldo book from VSBooks (limited to the first 125 Waldo-spotters) back at the bookstore. Collecting store stamps or signatures at 20 or more businesses will entitle diligent seekers entry into a grand-prize drawing for Waldo books and paraphernalia. The grand prize drawing will take place on Rockingham Old Home Days Weekend at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5.
There is no charge to participate, and the hunt lasts for the entire month of July. For more information about hunting for Waldo in Bellows Falls, call Village Square Booksellers at 802-463-9404 or email info@villagesquarebooks.com. View the Facebook event at https://fb.me/e/1nJ0xCdb3.