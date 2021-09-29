WHITINGHAM — The Whitingham Free Public Library will be accepting gently used books beginning Saturday, Oct. 2, through Thursday, Oct. 7, during regular operating hours.
Please do not leave books outside of the building. The library does not accept encyclopedias, dictionaries, text books or books in poor condition.
There will also be a Book Sale held on Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. There is an early bird special from 8 to 9 a.m. and people can fill their own bags for $8.
For more information, call 802-368-7506.
The library is open Mondays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.