WHITINGHAM — The Whitingham Free Public Library is open full hours with complete access to public computers and browsing.
The library recently received a Technology Grant through the Vermont Department of Libraries, funded by The Vermont Community Foundation to purchase two lending chrome books, a mobile printer and install outdoor charging access for devices.
The library was also a recipient of a donation from Harbor Freight Tools to start a Tool Lending Library.
Other new collections include giant games, such as Giant Jenga and Yard Yahtzee, as well as a large puzzle collection.
Our hours are: Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesday, 2 to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays are available by appointment for remote and home-schooling families.
Patrons are requested to use hand sanitizer upon entering the library, to practice social distancing and face masks are still required.
The Library’s high speed WiFi is available 24/7. For more information call 802-368-7506.