BRATTLEBORO — Janice Z Dog Training of Townshend will be hosting an informative Zoom session titled "Why Does My Dog Do That?" at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.
In this Zoom webinar, Townshend-based Janice Zazinski of Janice Z Dog Training will discuss why dogs behave the way they do, cover common behavior issues, debunk some dog behavior myths, give ideas for immediate help and recommend when to consult a professional.
The registration fee will be shared equally with the Windham County Humane Society. Register at janicezdogtraining.com/webinars/.