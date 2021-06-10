BRATTLEBORO -- Are you interested in what the Southern Vermont Natural History Museum is doing and how it's growing? Want to meet live animals while you find out? Come join us in front of the Brooks Memorial Library, 224 Main St., and have your questions answered! Drop by from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday to meet live education animals and contribute your input on what you want to see in a regional natural history museum.
For more information, contact Brooks Memorial Library at 802-254-5290 or visit www.brookslibraryvt.org.