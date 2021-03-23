WINDHAM COUNTY — Throughout the months of March and April, residents of Windham County are encouraged to take a brief survey to share what they consider their most pressing health care needs and concerns. It is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WindhamCountyCHNA.
The survey is an important part of a Community Health Needs Assessment being conducted jointly by Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, the Brattleboro Retreat, and Grace Cottage Family Health and Hospital. Results will be shared with leaders at these medical facilities and will help in developing strategies to address prioritized health care needs.
The three health care organizations are working collaboratively to gather information by surveying residents and also by speaking with representatives of groups that serve medically underserved populations within Windham County. The Vermont Department of Health’s Brattleboro Office is participating in the process as well as the Agency of Human Services and United Way of Windham County.
The anonymous community survey takes a few minutes to complete. In addition to being online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WindhamCountyCHNA, paper copies can be requested by calling 802-251-8604. Completed paper copies should be returned to Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Community Health Team, 17 Belmont Avenue, Brattleboro, VT 05301 before April 30, 2021.
Survey results and a comprehensive CHNA Report will be made available by the end of the year on the partners’ websites. This community assessment process takes place once every three years.