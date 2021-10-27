WILLIAMSVILLE — The Williamsville Hall, at 35 Dover Road, will present the 2021 International Williamsville Dog Show on Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.
There is a $10 entry fee for dog and handler, and $5 for general admission. Dogs will strut their stuff in front of a panel of judges. There will be prizes for Best in Show, Best in Purebred, Best in Mix, Best in Tricks and Best in Tail. This nonprofit event is sponsored by One Stop Country Pet Supply.
For more information contact Janine Rose at 917-656-9865, or panhattan@gmail.com, or visit (and find an entry form) at www.williamsvillehall.com. The Williamsville Hall is fully ADA compliant and masks are required.