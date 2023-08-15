WILLIAMSVILLE — Guests at the Williamsville Hall will be treated to breakfast, followed by a movie night on Aug. 24 and 25.
Breakfast at the Williamsville Hall will take place from 8 to 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, Aug. 24. This monthly breakfast is complimentary (donations for the Hall are appreciated) and open to everyone. Guests will enjoy homemade pastries, tea, coffee and orange juice. If the weather is good, seating will be outside; if the weather is poor, seating will be inside. T
Friday Night Movie at the Williamsville Hall will present "Saving Grace" at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25. Brenda Blethyn stars in this 2000 comedy about a new widow who finds herself in peril of losing her manor on the Cornish coast to debt collectors. She and the manor’s caretaker, played by Craig Ferguson, hatch a plan to grow a profitable but illegal cash crop. Refreshments will be served. Admission is by donation and will raise funds for Williamsville Hall.
The Hall, which is ADA compliant, is located at 35 Dover Road. For more information, email williamsvillehall@gmail.com, or visit- http://williamsvillehall.org