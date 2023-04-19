WILLIAMSVILLE — The Williamsville Hall Presents Friday Night Movies beginning with the award-winning “CODA” this Friday, April 21, at 7:30 p.m. In this film, Ruby is a CODA (Child of Deaf Adults) and the only hearing person in her family. When the family’s fishing business is threatened, Ruby is torn between pursuing her passion at Berklee College of Music and abandoning her deaf parents, who rely on her help.
Refreshments will be offered, and admission is by donation to help raise funds for the Hall. The Hall, which is ADA compliant, is located at 35 Dover Road in Williamsville, VT. For more info: write to williamsvillehall@gmail.com or visit http://williamsvillehall.org.