WILMINGTON — A new grant may change the face of North Main Street.
The town has received a $215,600 VTrans Bike/Pedestrian grant to redesign North Main Street. The project spans from the intersection at the center of town to the Baptist Church stairs for the west side and center intersection to Lisle Hill Road on the east side.
Depending on state permitting, construction will take place in the spring of 2022.
A local committee will hold a public meeting about the project at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 14, Wilmington Town Office Meeting Room and Zoom. The committee welcomes input on the project design, and the community will have a chance to review concept plans and provide comments.
The project includes replacement of concrete sidewalks, granite curbing, light posts, a new crosswalk and widening in some areas.
The Town of Wilmington hired Dufresne Group to design and assist with permitting for and construction of the project.
The local committee formed includes Sheldon Brassor, highway superintendent; Renee Galle, business owner; Sheila Osler, Wilmington Works Design committee Member; Meg Staloff, Wilmington Works program coordinator; Scott Gurly, VTrans roject Manager; and Gretchen Havreluk, Wilmington economic development consultant.
Zoom Information
Meeting ID: 873 0484 1725
1 646 558 8656
For questions or if you are unable to attend Dec. 14, contact Gretchen Havreluk ghavreluk@wilmingtonvt.us or 802-464-8591 ext. 117.