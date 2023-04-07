WILMINGTON — Effective Monday, burn permits are required in the town of Wilmington to start a fire in the open air for the purpose of burning brush, weeds or grass. Violators shall be fined not more than $200 or imprisoned not more than six months, or both. Burning of trash or chemically treated wood is illegal at any time.
Burn permits are available at the Wilmington Fire Department during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You may stop by or call the Wilmington Fire Department first at the non-emergency number of 802-464-8022 to see if the fire chief is available to issue the permit.
After hours (within reason) call the Vermont Forest Fire Warden Scott Moore at 802-780-9452 or Deputy Warden Michael Mannhaupt at 802-774-487-4882.
On weekends, check at the Wilmington Police Department to see if a police dispatcher is available to issue permits.