WILMINGTON — For those civic-minded residents interested in holding office, the town recently announced important election deadlines.
The deadline for filing candidate consent forms and petitions is 5 p.m. Jan. 24. Consent forms and petitions for elected offices to be voted on by Australian ballot are available at the Town Clerk’s office.
The following elected offices will be on the ballot for the annual town meeting:
Moderator, 1 year; Town Clerk, 3 years; Select Board, 3 years; Select Board, 2 years; Board of Listers, 1 year; Board of Listers, 3 years; Board of Listers, 1 year; First Constable, 1 year; Second Constable, 1 year; Trustee of C.C. Haynes Fund, 1 year; Library Trustee, 5 years; Cemetery Commissioner, 5 years; School Moderator, 1 year; School Treasurer, 1 year; School Clerk, 1 year; School Director, 3 years; School Director, 2 years remaining of 3 year term.
For more information, call the Wilmington Town Clerk’s Office at 802-464-5836, ext. 115.