WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Select board will hold a Pre-Town Meeting informational hearing on Monday, Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. via Zoom, moderated by Robert Fisher.
Participants will be asked to raise their hand and wait to be recognized before speaking. Speakers will be given about three minutes in turn, and the list will rotate for follow-up questions or comments.
Join the Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89816968938. Meeting ID: 898 1696 8938; Passcode: 459040.
Dial by your location: +1 646 558 8656 U.S. (New York).